Eight militants charged in Holey Artisan case arrive in court

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Nov 2019 11:18 AM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2019 12:15 PM BdST

An anti-terrorism tribunal judge has started reading out the verdict against eight people charged in the Holey Artisan case.

Judge Mojibur Rahman of the special tribunal began to deliver his decision in a packed courtroom on Wednesday after police brought the suspects to the Old Dhaka court from the Kashimpur jail amid tight security.

The accused are: Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Aslam Hossain alias Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Abdus Sabur Khan alias Soheil Mahfuz, Mizanur Rahman alias Baro Mizan, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam Khaled alias Khalid and Mamunur Rashid Ripon.

They are top leaders of a revived faction of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB, according to police.

The judge will start reading the judgment at about 12pm, said Mohammad Golam Sarwar Khan Zakir, a member of the prosecution team.

More to follow

