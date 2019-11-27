Eight militants charged in Holey Artisan case arrive in court

Judge Mojibur Rahman of the special tribunal began to deliver his decision in a packed courtroom on Wednesday after police brought the suspects to the Old Dhaka court from the Kashimpur jail amid tight security.

The accused are: Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Aslam Hossain alias Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Abdus Sabur Khan alias Soheil Mahfuz, Mizanur Rahman alias Baro Mizan, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam Khaled alias Khalid and Mamunur Rashid Ripon.

They are top leaders of a revived faction of Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh or Neo-JMB, according to police.

The judge will start reading the judgment at about 12pm, said Mohammad Golam Sarwar Khan Zakir, a member of the prosecution team.

More to follow