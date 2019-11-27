Brother of police officer slain in Dhaka cafe attack hails 'exemplary' verdict
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Nov 2019 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2019 03:08 PM BdST
Shamsuzzaman Shams, the younger brother of Assistant Commissioner Rabiul Karim, who died in a grenade attack by militants who stormed Gulshan's Holey Artisan restaurant, has expressed satisfaction over the decision to hang seven living suspects in the grisly attack.
Judge Mojibur Rahman of the special tribunal delivered the verdict in a packed courtroom on Wednesday.
“We got the verdict that we expected. This is an exemplary decision,” Shams told reporters on the court premises.
The convicts -- Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, Rakibul Hasan Regan, Aslam Hossain alias Rashedul Islam alias Rash, Abdus Sabur Khan alias Soheil Mahfuz, Hadisur Rahman Sagar, Shariful Islam Khaled alias Khalid and Mamunur Rashid Ripon – were in the dock to hear their death penalty.
The other suspect in the case, Mizanur Rahman alias Boro Mizan, was acquitted as the charges against him could not be proved.
The suicide attack on Holey Artisan, a trendy restaurant popular with the expats, on July 1, 2016 by a group of young Islamist militants was carried out amid a surge in extremism across the globe.
The militants slaughtered and shot dead 20 diners, including nine Italians, seven Japanese, one Indian and three Bangladeshis. Two police officers were killed in grenade blasts as they tried to take the assailants on inside the cafe. Two restaurant employees also died in the attack.
“Not just our family but the entire nation was waiting for such an exemplary punishment. It will help us enhance our image in the eyes of the world,” said Shams.
