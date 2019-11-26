Home > Bangladesh

Three killed, 22 injured in head-on collision between bus and truck in Faridpur

  Faridpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Nov 2019 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2019 12:56 PM BdST

At least three people have been killed and 22 other injured after a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Faridpur's Bhanga Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway in the Upazila's Purbo Sadardi area around 9:15 am on Tuesday, said Bhanga Fire Service's Station Master Sajibur Rahman.

The authorities could not immediately identify the victims.

A Dhaka-bound Chandra Paribahan bus from Madariput operated by Chandra Paribahan ploughed into a truck coming from the opposite direction, said Sajibur.

"Two peeople died on the spot while the another died on the way to the hospital."

