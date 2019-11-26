Renowned poet-architect Rabiul Husain dies at 76
Ekushey Award-winning poet and architect Rabiul Husain has died during treatment for a blood-related ailment in Dhaka. He was 76.
Rabiul passed away while undergoing treatment at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital around 8:30 am on Tuesday, said Rafiqul Islam, programme coordinator at the Liberation War Museum.
He was receiving medical care for the last two weeks before being transferred to the ICU on Monday after his condition deteriorated, said Sarwar Ali, a trustee of the Liberation War Museum.
Born in 1943 in Jhenaidah’s Shailkupa, Rabiul studied architecture at the East Pakistan University of Engineering Technology, now known as BUET, after completing his schooling in Kushtia.
He has written over a dozen books across several genres, including poetry, essays and novels, with many of his literary works being published while he was still a student.
Rabiul was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2018 for his contributions to language and literature.
As an architect, Rabiul’s designs primarily centered on the use of bricks with the Bangladesh Research Council building ranking among his most popular works. He was a trustee of Bangladesh Liberation War Museum and a member of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee’s executive council.
A lifetime member of Bangla Academy, Rabiul also served in various capacities at children's cultural organization Kendriyo Kochi Kachar Mela, National Poetry Council, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum, International Film Critic Association of Bangladesh and the Institute of Architects Bangladesh.
