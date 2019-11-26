Pro-BNP activists clash with police at HC intersection
Activists of a pro-BNP organisation have clashed with police in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday after blocking the road to demand the release of jailed BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
Hundreds of activists of the Jatiyatabadi Muktijuddher Projonmo took to the streets after a programme at the National Press Club auditorium on Tuesday. They later occupied the High Court intersection for an hour and vandalised a number of vehicles on the road, according to some onlookers.
Activists organised a programme at the Press Club in the morning demanding the release of Khaleda. BNP's standing committee member Moudud Ahmed was scheduled to be the chief guest at the event but the senior lawyer failed to turn up citing his engagements at the High Court. Under the circumstances, leaders of the organisation ended the programme ahead of schedule and brought out a procession.
The blockade brought traffic to a standstill from the Press Club to Matsya Bhaban area for about an hour.
Later, tensions flared up after the presence of law enforcers in the area was increased. The protesters then proceeded to attack the police, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate.
The situation started to normalise after 2:30 pm, police said.
