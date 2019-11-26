Pro-BNP activists clash with police at HC intersection

Hundreds of activists of the Jatiyatabadi Muktijuddher Projonmo took to the streets after a programme at the National Press Club auditorium on Tuesday. They later occupied the High Court intersection for an hour and vandalised a number of vehicles on the road, according to some onlookers.

Police later brought the situation under control by firing tear-gas shells at the protesters, said Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Sajjadur Rahman.

Activists organised a programme at the Press Club in the morning demanding the release of Khaleda. BNP's standing committee member Moudud Ahmed was scheduled to be the chief guest at the event but the senior lawyer failed to turn up citing his engagements at the High Court. Under the circumstances, leaders of the organisation ended the programme ahead of schedule and brought out a procession.

A small group of policemen subsequently tried to stop the procession as it advanced from the Press Club. However, the activists ignored the police and proceeded to station themselves on the High Court intersection.

The blockade brought traffic to a standstill from the Press Club to Matsya Bhaban area for about an hour.

Later, tensions flared up after the presence of law enforcers in the area was increased. The protesters then proceeded to attack the police, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate.

The situation started to normalise after 2:30 pm, police said.