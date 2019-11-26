Home > Bangladesh

Police 'informant' beaten to death in Dhaka

Published: 26 Nov 2019 12:54 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2019 01:29 PM BdST

A man who worked as an informant for law enforcement has been beaten to death in Dhaka’s Khilgaon.

The dead man, identified only as 'Murad', 30, was attacked on Monday night before he died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital or DMCH on Tuesday morning, said Khilgaon Police OC Mashiur Rahman.

“A group of drug-smugglers known to police as Aziz, Miltan, Mintu and Sohel took Murad to the site of an under-construction building at the capital’s Sepahibag neighbourhood around 11:30 pm on Monday before beating him up ruthlessly,” he said.

Murad later went home after being released by his assailants. He was later taken to Mugda Medical College and Hospital around 5am on Tuesday after his condition deteriorated, according to police. He was then transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police arrested 'Mintu', 'Sohel' and 'Miltan' after being informed of the matter, OC Mashiur said.

Efforts are underway to arrest the other suspects, he added.

