By-polls to Badal's Chattogram seat in mid-January

The election schedule will be announced next week, said the commission's Senior Secretary Md Alamgir.

Badal died during treatment in a hospital in India on Nov 7.

The 67-year-old freedom fighter was suffering from ill health after a stroke last year and was last admitted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in India’s Bengaluru.

A three-time MP from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat, Badal was a member of the standing committee on liberation war affairs in the 11 national parliament.

As per the Constitution, the EC is required to hold the by-poll to a seat within 90 days of it going vacant. Accordingly, the vote to Badal's seat must be held by Feb 4.