By-polls to Badal's Chattogram seat in mid-January
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Nov 2019 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2019 12:45 PM BdST
The Election Commission is gearing up to hold the by-elections to the Chattogram-8 parliamentary constituency in mid-January after the seat fell vacant following the death of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal.
The election schedule will be announced next week, said the commission's Senior Secretary Md Alamgir.
Badal died during treatment in a hospital in India on Nov 7.
The 67-year-old freedom fighter was suffering from ill health after a stroke last year and was last admitted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in India’s Bengaluru.
A three-time MP from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat, Badal was a member of the standing committee on liberation war affairs in the 11 national parliament.
As per the Constitution, the EC is required to hold the by-poll to a seat within 90 days of it going vacant. Accordingly, the vote to Badal's seat must be held by Feb 4.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three killed, 22 injured in head-on collision between bus and truck in Faridpur
- Renowned poet-architect Rabiul Husain dies at 76
- Bangladesh dairy farmers asked not to panic as lumpy skin disease strikes cattle
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- Another Bangladesh woman alleges torture by Saudi employer in video call
- Cabinet approves draft ‘Maritime Zones Act’ with life term for piracy
- Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar alleges ‘whimsical behaviour’ at EC
- Indian weather researcher’s balloon lands in Bangladesh
- Court orders PBI to further investigate Shomi Kaiser case
- Three JMB men sentenced to death for killing an operative of the same outfit in Chapainawabganj
Most Read
- Court orders PBI to further investigate Shomi Kaiser case
- Bangladesh woman rescued in Saudi Arabia after alleging torture in video
- Indian weather researcher’s balloon lands in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh dairy farmers asked not to panic as lumpy skin disease strikes cattle
- Cargo ship with almost 15,000 sheep overturns near Romania
- Gold prices cross Tk 58,000 a Bhori again
- Three JMB men sentenced to death for killing an operative of the same outfit in Chapainawabganj
- ‘Time to take out our swords': Inside Iran’s plot to attack Saudi Arabia
- 'Unfit' Uber loses London licence over safety failures
- Bangladesh prove inadequate to the Test task again