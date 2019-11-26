Home > Bangladesh

By-polls to Badal's Chattogram seat in mid-January

Published: 26 Nov 2019 12:30 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2019 12:45 PM BdST

The Election Commission is gearing up to hold the by-elections to the Chattogram-8 parliamentary constituency in mid-January after the seat fell vacant following the death of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader Moinuddin Khan Badal.

The election schedule will be announced next week, said the commission's Senior Secretary Md Alamgir.

Badal died during treatment in a hospital in India on Nov 7.

The 67-year-old freedom fighter was suffering from ill health after a stroke last year and was last admitted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in India’s Bengaluru.

A three-time MP from the Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon-Boalkhali) seat, Badal was a member of the standing committee on liberation war affairs in the 11 national parliament.

As per the Constitution, the EC is required to hold the by-poll to a seat within 90 days of it going vacant. Accordingly, the vote to Badal's seat must be held by Feb 4.

