Bangladeshi man lynched by ‘Indian mob’ on Chuadanga border

  Chuadanga Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Nov 2019 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2019 01:12 PM BdST

A Bangladeshi man has been hacked and beaten to death by an angry mob along the border in Chuadanga's Damurhuda Upazila, the police said.

The incident took place on the Indian side of the border early on Tuesday morning, said Damurhuda Police Station OC Sukumar Biswas.

The dead man has been identified as 25-year-old Goni Mia.

Goni was caught by locals when he crossed into Indian territory in an attempt to ‘steal a cow’, said OC Sukumar.

“They beat up Goni Mia and hacked him to death. They left his body near the border.”

Later, people from the Bangladeshi side of the border rescued him and took him to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared him dead, said the OC.

“A case is pending against Goni Mia for illegally smuggling Indian cows across the border,” said Chuadanga-6 Border Guard Battalion Director Mohammad Khalekuzzaman.

However, efforst are underway to find the assailants, he added.

