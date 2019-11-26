Another Bangladesh woman alleges torture by Saudi employer in video call

The 24-year-old woman from Habiganj’s Ajmiriganj went to Saudi Arabia around three weeks ago, on a Tk 22,000 monthly pay contract.

Her husband released a record of the video call on Facebook with the help of a relative after the agency, Arab World Distribution, which recruited the woman, demanded Tk 100,000 from him and used invectives about his wife, the man told bdnews24.com on Monday.

In the video call, the woman appealed for return to Bangladesh alleging “unbearable torture” by her employer in the city of Najran.

“They tortured me more when I told them I wanted to return home. The people in the agency treated me badly when I called them. I can’t bear it anymore. Please save me in any way,” she told her husband.

She fell ill due to “excessive pressure of work and torture”, the man said.

Habiganj Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan said he would take measures to bring back the woman through the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry once her location was confirmed.

On Nov 15, Sumi Akter of Panchagar returned home from Saudi Arabia after her appeal for help on a similar video drew huge criticism of the authorities for their “failure” to stop torture and sexual abuse of Bangladeshi women in the Gulf kingdom.

She was among at least 961 women who returned from Saudi Arabia in 10 months this year.

Forty-eight of them died there.

Bangladesh has sent 330,590 female workers to Saudi Arabia since June, 2014, according to the government.

They are among 868,363 sent to as many as 74 countries, mostly to Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, and Mauritius.

File Photo: Different women's rights organisations rallied at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka on Nov 12, 2019 before laying a siege to the expatriates' welfare ministry demanding government efforts to ensure safety of female workers in Saudi Arabia.

Women’s rights organisations and opposition lawmakers have demanded that the government stop sending women to Saudi Arabia if it cannot stop the abuse.

Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed had earlier said the government was “more worried than the opposition MPs” about sending housemaids to Saudi Arabia.

The government had suspended licences of 160 travel agencies and cancelled three in past few months, he told parliament on Nov 12.

The government was also formulating a law requiring the counterparts of the Bangladeshi recruiting agencies in Saudi Arabia to provide their details so that Bangladesh can ask the kingdom to take measures, he said.

On Monday, the parliamentary standing committee on his ministry discussed the issue, but decided to recommend continuing the recruitment of women in Saudi Arabia.

“We don’t favour stopping sending female workers abroad. We think it should continue,” the committee’s Chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud told the media after the meeting.

“But the allegations must be handled with importance. Female workers’ safety must be prioritised,” he added.

The ministry informed the committee in the meeting that “Musaned’, a platform for lodging online complaint of housemaids has already been there in Saudi Arabia since 2015, but the system is yet to be used vastly. A widespread use of the platform may ensure safety of the housemaids.

The committee recommended communicating with the foreign governments to stop torture of Bangladeshi female workers abroad, according to a statement.