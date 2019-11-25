Home > Bangladesh

Three JMB militants arrested in Dhaka

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Nov 2019 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 01:47 PM BdST

Members of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime, or CTTC, unit of police have arrested three members of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh, or JMB.

They were taken into custody from Vhatara’s Saidnogar area on Sunday night, said Additional Police Commissioner Monirul Islam.

The detainees have been identified as JMB Ameer Abu Raihan alias Mahmud alias Hadii, Habibur Rahman alias Chan Mia, and Razibul Rahman alias Rajib alias Sagor.

Police have recovered 150 detonators, a commando knife, and 20 packets of explosive gel from them, said DMP spokesman Monirul in a press conference on Monday morning.

