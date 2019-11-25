Home > Bangladesh

Three JMB men sentenced to death for killing an operative of the same outfit in Chapainawabganj

  Chapainawabganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Nov 2019 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 03:42 PM BdST

A Chapainawabganj court has sentenced three members of the banned militant outfit JMB to death and four others to life in prison for killing an operative of the same group in 2012.

Additional Districts and Sessions Judge Md Showkat Ali passed the verdict on Monday.

More to follow

