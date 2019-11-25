Three JMB men sentenced to death for killing an operative of the same outfit in Chapainawabganj
Chapainawabganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Nov 2019 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 03:42 PM BdST
A Chapainawabganj court has sentenced three members of the banned militant outfit JMB to death and four others to life in prison for killing an operative of the same group in 2012.
Additional Districts and Sessions Judge Md Showkat Ali passed the verdict on Monday.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Court orders PBI to further investigate Shomi Kaiser case
- Three JMB men sentenced to death for killing an operative of the same outfit in Chapainawabganj
- Missing child found dead in Bagerhat
- Three JMB militants arrested in Dhaka
- Man killed in Dhaka ‘gunfight’
- Power struggle at Election Commission again
- Explosion in Chattogram house caused by gas leakage, says probe committee
- Myanmar must stop ‘unjustifiable’ campaign against Bangladesh: Foreign ministry
- Samrat hospitalised again before his 6-day remand in ACC case
- Chinese envoy peddles new formula for Rohingya repatriation
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank reverses new credit card rules on online purchases
- Chinese envoy peddles new formula for Rohingya repatriation
- Gold prices cross Tk 58,000 a Bhori again
- Let the children play, says Radwan Mujib, as he calls for more open spaces in Dhaka
- Grameenphone shares plunge on SC order over Tk 20bn payment, drag market down
- Myanmar must stop ‘unjustifiable’ campaign against Bangladesh: Foreign ministry
- Government asks Manab Zamin to explain fake news on Indian PM Modi
- Power struggle at Election Commission again
- Sheikh Mani’s son Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash named chairman of Jubo League
- PM Hasina hands Fire Service three jumbo cushions