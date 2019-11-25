Home > Bangladesh

Man killed in Dhaka ‘gunfight’

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Nov 2019 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 11:54 AM BdST

A man has died in a so-called shootout with RAB in Dhaka’s Khilkhet.

The incident took place on the bank of a lake, located on the north side of Pink City Bridge, in Swadesh Properties area after 2am on Monday, according to Khilkhet Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Aminul Islam. 

The dead man has been identified as 34-year-old Mizanur Rahman Mintu. He was a drugs and arms trafficker, RAB said. 

Mizanur was implicated in 13 cases, including eight under Drugs Act, two under Arms Act, and one murder, said RAB-1 Acting Company Commander Assistant Superintendent of Police Kamruzzaman.

A RAB patrol team raided Swadesh Properties area after being tipped of about ‘a group drug dealers’ occupying the area, said  Kamruzzaman.

“When RAB reached the area, the drug dealers opened fire, forcing the elite force to retaliate. A man was shot in the gunfight while the rest fled the scene.”

Mizanur was subsequently taken to Kurmitola General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, Kamruzzaman said.

A one-shooter gun, two shotguns, 10 cartridges and huge amounts of yaba were recovered from the spot, he added.

