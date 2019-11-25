Indian weather researcher’s balloon lands in Bangladesh
A weather balloon carrying equipment owned by an Indian researcher has landed in Chuadanga’s Damurhuda.
On Sunday, police recovered the instruments from Rafid Hatchery near Dewli field, said Damurhuda Model Police Station chief Sukumar Biswas.
Around 3:30pm, a large plastic balloon flew in and landed on the wheat field owned by Abul Kalam, a local resident, Biswas old bdnews24.com.
A solar box, a battery and another box that looks like a camera were attached to the balloon. The top of the box was wrapped in the Indian flag.
A balloon carrying instruments to gauge the weather and predict the possibility of rain, which had been released by an Indian scientist, landed on an open field in Chuadanga's Damurhuda Upazila on Sunday evening.
The other box had a different note that says “please inform the local police station or call the mobile number written on the box if you find the box”.
“Everything attached with the parachute has been taken care of. Indians who are engaged in this research are eager to take it back. It will be returned in line with rules.”
