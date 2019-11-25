Indian weather researcher’s balloon lands in Bangladesh

On Sunday, police recovered the instruments from Rafid Hatchery near Dewli field, said Damurhuda Model Police Station chief Sukumar Biswas.

Around 3:30pm, a large plastic balloon flew in and landed on the wheat field owned by Abul Kalam, a local resident, Biswas old bdnews24.com.

A solar box, a battery and another box that looks like a camera were attached to the balloon. The top of the box was wrapped in the Indian flag.

A balloon carrying instruments to gauge the weather and predict the possibility of rain, which had been released by an Indian scientist, landed on an open field in Chuadanga's Damurhuda Upazila on Sunday evening.

A note written on a box in Bangla says, “Don’t smoke while the balloon is bloated, don’t sink the box in water, don’t hit it with sticks, don’t set fire to the box and don’t touch the box until the police or authorities come in. Damaging the box is a punishable offence, the box is not dangerous.”

The other box had a different note that says “please inform the local police station or call the mobile number written on the box if you find the box”.

Police spoke to researcher Sandip Chakraborty in West Bengal in India who requested them to keep the box in their custody, OC Biswas told bdnews24.com.

“Everything attached with the parachute has been taken care of. Indians who are engaged in this research are eager to take it back. It will be returned in line with rules.”