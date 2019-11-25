Court orders PBI to further investigate Shomi Kaiser case

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ziaur Rahman passed the order on Monday after hearing an appeal filed by the plaintiff against an investigation report submitted by the police.

Mahbubur Rahman, investigation officer posted to Shahbagh Police Station, submitted his final report to the court on Oct 24. The report said allegations against the actress were found to be ‘false.’

Actress Shomi Kaiser was a guest in the inaugural ceremony of an e-commerce-based tourism site ‘Bindu 365’ on Apr 24 at the National Press Club in Dhaka. She could not find her two smartphones after delivering her speech.

Afterwards, about 50 journalists were held inside the auditorium with the main exit closed and her bodyguards searching the bags of several reporters for about 10 minutes.

The situation heated up after some journalists protested the incident and tried to leave the venue.

The actress then labelled the journalists as ‘thieves,’ alleged Nuzhatul Hasan, editor of Student Journal BD.

Later, Nuzhatul Hasan started a case with Ramna Police Station on Apr 30. The court granted the appeal of the journalist and asked the chief of the police station to submit a report related to the allegation by Jun 16.