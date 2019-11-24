Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 20bn to BTRC in three months

The top court, however, has kept a freeze on the regulator’s demand notice for Tk 125.8 billion.

A seven-member bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order after hearing the BTRC's appeal challenging the High Court's stay order on the disputed audit claim.

But the freeze will be scrapped if Grameenphone fails to make the Tk 20 billion payment, clearing the way for the telecom regulator to take appropriate legal measures against the operator, according to the BTRC’s legal counsel Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib.

“The freeze will be withdrawn if Grameenphone doesn’t pay Tk 20 billion to BTRC within the next three months,” said lawyer Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury, who represents Grameenphone.

“We will discuss the matter with Grameenphone and see if they want to seek a review of the order.”

The country’s top mobile operator has one month to file a review petition to the court.

Further details on the matter will come to light once the copy of the order is released, said Rakib, adding that the Tk 20 billion payment does not amount to a final settlement of the dispute over the audit claim.

“Grameenphone may have to make further payments if it is later revealed that they owe the BTRC more money,” he said.

“The sooner they pay up the better. But we are fairly satisfied with the order because this is not a final settlement. We asked for Tk 125 billion and started a lawsuit over it. It will become clear how much the BTRC is owed after the cases are resolved.”

The High Court on Oct 17 froze for two months a lower court order requiring Grameenphone to clear the audit demand.

Besides Grameenphone, the country's other leading telecom operator Robi also has over Tk 8.67 billion in unpaid bills, according to the BTRC.

In a reprisal for the failure of the operators to pay up the “dues” found in audit despite reminders, it ordered the International Internet Gateway or IIG operators to limit Grameenphone’s bandwidth capacity by 30 percent and Robi’s 15 percent on July 4.

It was followed by a decision to stop the issuance of NOCs and other approvals before notices were served on Grameenphone and Robi on Sept 5. The notices asked them to explain why their licences to offer 2G and 3G services will not be revoked over the failure to pay up.

The operators, with a combined customer base of over 120 million, were given 30 days to answer as BTRC Chairman Jahurul Haque threatened to appoint administrators to recover the arrears should they fail to respond or pay up.

But prior to the issuance of the notice, Robi and Grameenphone filed separate civil suits to settle the dispute in August, calling the BTRC's claims “unfounded” and “faulty”.

The telecom operators subsequently sent letters to the telecom regulator contending that the notices were “unfounded”, since the matter was sub judice as the lawsuits had been initiated before the notices were served.

A lower court had admitted Grameenphone’s title suit and kept it pending.

Grameenphone had filed an appeal seeking a temporary ban under the title suit, but the lower court dismissed it on Aug 28.

The telecom operator later appealed against the lower court order.