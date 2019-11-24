Home > Bangladesh

Three stomped to death by herd of wild elephants in Ctg

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Nov 2019 02:24 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2019 02:24 PM BdST

Three people have been trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Chattogram's Boalkhali Upazila.

The attacks occurred in the Upazila's Kadurkheel, Charandip and Sripur-Harnadip Unions between 6:30 am and 7:30 am on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Charandwip Union's Zaker Hossain, 65, Kodurkheel Union's Abu Taher Mistri, 65, and  Sreepur-Harnadip Union's Abdul Mabud, 60.

A herd of nine elephants wandered out of the wild and stationed themselves at Purbo Kadurkheel early Saturday. The animals could not be driven away despite the combined efforts of the local administration, forest department, police and fire service throughout the day.

According to local authorities, the herd descended from the Koroldenga hills in the Upazila's Joishthopura and entered the locality 12km away. The elephants later moved to a nut orchard near Kadhurkheel's Baitul Falah Mosque as their presence began drawing locals to the area throughout the day. 

The herd later split up into two groups, one of which headed towards the hills late at night, said said Boalkhali Police Inspector Helal Uddin, citing locals. 

"The other group of elephants attacked the three men on their way back to the hills," said Helal.

The Forest Department will provide Tk 100,000 in compensation to the families of each victim, said Boalkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Asia Khatun.

File Photo

