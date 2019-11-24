Three stomped to death by herd of wild elephants in Ctg
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2019 02:24 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2019 02:24 PM BdST
Three people have been trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Chattogram's Boalkhali Upazila.
The attacks occurred in the Upazila's Kadurkheel, Charandip and Sripur-Harnadip Unions between 6:30 am and 7:30 am on Sunday.
The victims have been identified as Charandwip Union's Zaker Hossain, 65, Kodurkheel Union's Abu Taher Mistri, 65, and Sreepur-Harnadip Union's Abdul Mabud, 60.
A herd of nine elephants wandered out of the wild and stationed themselves at Purbo Kadurkheel early Saturday. The animals could not be driven away despite the combined efforts of the local administration, forest department, police and fire service throughout the day.
According to local authorities, the herd descended from the Koroldenga hills in the Upazila's Joishthopura and entered the locality 12km away. The elephants later moved to a nut orchard near Kadhurkheel's Baitul Falah Mosque as their presence began drawing locals to the area throughout the day.
The herd later split up into two groups, one of which headed towards the hills late at night, said said Boalkhali Police Inspector Helal Uddin, citing locals.
"The other group of elephants attacked the three men on their way back to the hills," said Helal.
The Forest Department will provide Tk 100,000 in compensation to the families of each victim, said Boalkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer Asia Khatun.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three stomped to death by herd of wild elephants in Ctg
- 2 killed in head-on collision between bus and truck in Manikganj
- Balcony collapse at Chandpur orphanage leaves 35 people injured
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 20bn immediately to BTRC
- Thirteen rocket launchers seized in Habiganj forest
- Police arrest regional head, operatives of banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Ctg
- Two hanging bodies found in Dhaka
- Hasina returns home after watching India-Bangladesh Test in Kolkata
- Man detained for forcibly shaving wife’s head in Bogura
- 7 killed in collision between bus and mircrobus in Munshiganj
Most Read
- Sheikh Mani’s son Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash named chairman of Jubo League
- Gold prices cross Tk 58,000 a Bhori again
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 20bn to BTRC in three months
- ‘My loneliness keeps me going’: Fighting for equality in India
- New Jubo League chief Parash vows to spur youth into politics
- Two hanging bodies found in Dhaka
- Police arrest regional head, operatives of banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Ctg
- More helmet blows in Kolkata raise pink-ball visibility question
- The jungle prince of Delhi
- Thirteen rocket launchers seized in Habiganj forest