PM Hasina hands Fire Service three jumbo cushions

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Nov 2019 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2019 03:47 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has handed three ‘jumbo cushions’ imported from Germany to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The cushions will be used in rescue efforts during building fires or similar incidents. The cushions can be inflated in a minute and people will be able to jump on it even from 35 metres above. There will be no physical harm if they jump on the cushions.

The fire-resistant cushion is 50.6 cubic metres in size and weighs 80kg. United Commercial Bank funded the imports of the cushions each costing Tk 5 million, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday.

Md Shahiduzzaman, secretary of the home ministry’s Security Service Department, highlighted the hurdles confronted by firefighters on duty. The prime minister issued necessary directives following his remarks.

“Globally, the authorities surround the area with a yellow tape when a fire breaks out and Bangladesh can opt for the same process,” Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters citing the prime minister.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, Principal Secretary Md Nazibur Rahman, Prime Minister’s Office Secretary Sajjadul Hassan, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Md Sajjad Hossain were present at the event.

