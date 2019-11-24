Myanmar must stop ‘unjustifiable’ campaign against Bangladesh: Foreign ministry
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2019 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2019 09:26 PM BdST
The foreign ministry has protested against another venture of Myanmar to blame Bangladesh for the failure to start repatriation of the Rohingya refugees.
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi’s office on Nov 15 “unduly” attributed the repatriation of the Rohingya not commencing “entirely to non-cooperation and non-respect of bilateral arrangements by Bangladesh”, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
“Even they went further to resort to intimidation and also harsh criticism of the international community for the recent initiatives on the accountability of the perpetrators for atrocity crimes,” the statement said, referring to recent steps by world courts over allegations of war crimes against Myanmar.
Myanmar’s continued rally of “fabricated information, misrepresentation of facts, unsubstantiated claims, and unwarranted accusations” testifies its government’s campaign to avoid its obligations to create an environment in Rakhine conducive for a “sustained” Rohingya repatriation, the foreign ministry said.
It is an “established fact” that the Rohingya crisis resulted from “systematic disenfranchisement and brutal persecutions” of this religious minority by the successive regimes in Myanmar.
“Continuation of the same by the present government is the sole reason for the gravity of the crisis. The crisis originated in Myanmar and the solution entirely lies there. None other than Myanmar should be responsible for prolongation of the crisis.
Bangladesh has no interest in delaying the repatriation,” it added.
Sincerity of Bangladesh in facilitating earliest repatriation of Rohingya as per bilateral instruments has been “unquestionably established” through its actions.
The foreign ministry said the Rohingya made it clear to the world during the repatriation attempt in August that they possess a “strong desire to voluntarily return to their ancestral homeland if and only if they are assured of safety, security and sustainable living in Rakhine”.
“Myanmar must not expect Bangladesh to cooperate in repatriation in an uncertain environment in Rakhine,” it said.
Myanmar has “utterly failed” to demonstrate any political will to fulfil its obligations and trying to shift the onus on Bangladesh while Myanmar itself is “entirely responsible” to encourage the displaced Rohingya to return voluntarily in appropriate manner, the statement said.
“Unjustifiable accusations on the part of a party, who is solely held responsible for the crisis, are totally unacceptable.
“Bangladesh rejects such baseless accusation, falsification, and misrepresentation of facts.
“Myanmar must stop such concocted campaign and rather concentrate on the fulfilment of its obligations so that the forcibly displace Rohingya could return home in safe, dignified and voluntary manner.”
