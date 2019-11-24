Explosion in Chattogram house caused by gas leakage, says probe committee
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2019 10:28 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2019 10:40 PM BdST
The fatal explosion that left seven people dead at a house in Chattogram’s Patharghata was caused by gas leakage, says an inquiry commissioned by the district administration.
The findings contradict a conclusion drawn by the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited.
“The explosion was triggered by a leakage from a part of riser to the customer’s gas line,” said, Chattogram’s Additional District Magistrate AZM Shariful Islam, who led the probe committee.
The committee submitted a 13-page report on Sunday in which it made five recommendations to avert a similar disaster.
The explosion occurred on the ground floor of a building in Patharghata Brick Field Road on Nov 17, leaving 19 others injured s well.
The outer walls of the building collapsed on the street during the explosion. A shop just across from the building was also damaged in the blast.
The fire service personnel, police and officials of the Department of Explosives claimed the explosion occurred from a gas leakage.
At least seven people have died after a gas pipeline exploded on the ground floor of a building in Patharghata Brick Field Road in Chattogram on Sunday. Photo: Suman Babu
The company later formed a four-strong committee headed by General Manager (Engineering and Services) Sarwar Hossain to investigate the explosion.
“We found that the gas line, riser and stove in the house were intact. There was no problem in the kitchen either. So, we’re certain that the accident was not caused by a gas leak,” KGDCL Managing Director Khair Ahmed Mozumder had told bdnews24.com.
The district administration set up the panel with officials from the city corporation, Department of Explosives, fire service and police.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Myanmar must stop ‘unjustifiable’ campaign against Bangladesh: Foreign ministry
- Samrat hospitalised again before his 6-day remand in ACC case
- Chinese envoy peddles new formula for Rohingya repatriation
- Let the children play, says Radwan Mujib, as he calls for more open spaces in Dhaka
- PM Hasina hands Fire Service three jumbo cushions
- Three stomped to death by herd of wild elephants in Ctg
- 2 killed in head-on collision between bus and truck in Manikganj
- Balcony collapse at Chandpur orphanage leaves 35 people injured
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 20bn immediately to BTRC
- Thirteen rocket launchers seized in Habiganj forest
Most Read
- Gold prices cross Tk 58,000 a Bhori again
- Sheikh Mani’s son Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash named chairman of Jubo League
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 20bn to BTRC in three months
- Bangladesh Bank reverses new credit card rules on online purchases
- New Jubo League chief Parash vows to spur youth into politics
- More helmet blows in Kolkata raise pink-ball visibility question
- Let the children play, says Radwan Mujib, as he calls for more open spaces in Dhaka
- India steamroll Bangladesh in pink test to sweep series
- She texted about dinner while driving. Then a pedestrian was dead
- Chinese envoy peddles new formula for Rohingya repatriation