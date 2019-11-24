Explosion in Chattogram house caused by gas leakage, says probe committee

The findings contradict a conclusion drawn by the Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited.

“The explosion was triggered by a leakage from a part of riser to the customer’s gas line,” said, Chattogram’s Additional District Magistrate AZM Shariful Islam, who led the probe committee.

The committee submitted a 13-page report on Sunday in which it made five recommendations to avert a similar disaster.

The explosion occurred on the ground floor of a building in Patharghata Brick Field Road on Nov 17, leaving 19 others injured s well.

The outer walls of the building collapsed on the street during the explosion. A shop just across from the building was also damaged in the blast.

The fire service personnel, police and officials of the Department of Explosives claimed the explosion occurred from a gas leakage.

At least seven people have died after a gas pipeline exploded on the ground floor of a building in Patharghata Brick Field Road in Chattogram on Sunday. Photo: Suman Babu

But the government’s utility agency Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited or KGDCL denied the claim and said, ‘The explosion did not occur due to any leak or any other glitch in the gas line.”

The company later formed a four-strong committee headed by General Manager (Engineering and Services) Sarwar Hossain to investigate the explosion.

“We found that the gas line, riser and stove in the house were intact. There was no problem in the kitchen either. So, we’re certain that the accident was not caused by a gas leak,” KGDCL Managing Director Khair Ahmed Mozumder had told bdnews24.com.

The district administration set up the panel with officials from the city corporation, Department of Explosives, fire service and police.