Chinese envoy peddles new formula for Rohingya repatriation
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2019 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2019 06:47 PM BdST
Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming has suggested a novel approach involving the use of mobile phones to facilitate the repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingya people to their homeland of Myanmar.
The envoy presented the idea -- which he calls '1+1+2' -- at a seminar on the Rohingya Crisis at the National Press Club on Sunday.
Addressing his visit to a Rohingya camp in September, Li Jiming said: "I've come with a '1+1+2' idea to redress the Rohingya's so-called lack of trust in the Myanmar government."
"On one side, a Rohingya family will choose a representative among themselves who will return to Myanmar. China will hand two phones -- one to the representative and the other to the family in Cox's Bazar.”
The Rohingya representatives will then call and inform their families of the existing status in their homeland, according to the envoy.
"They will see the situation in Myanmar for themselves and immediately inform their families whether the conditions in the Rakhine State are safe or not. They can then decide whether to go back or not."
According to Li Jiming, the Myanmar government must ensure the safety and security of the volunteer representatives.
He highlighted the positive attitudes of the refugees regarding a return to their homeland and addressed the criticism levelled at China for siding with Myanmar over the crisis.
"Many countries around the world are saying that Myanmar does whatever China tells them. It creates the impression that China is taking Myanmar's side for economic reasons. But this is completely untrue."
"Myanmar and Bangladesh are neighbouring countries. China doesn't have the right to tell them how to conduct their affairs.”
