Balcony collapse at Chandpur orphanage leaves 35 people injured

The incident took place at the Al-Amin orphanage of the Farajikandi Uysiya Kamil Madrasa at 10pm on Saturday, said the institution's Principal Md Ataul Karim Mujahid.

The local administration subsequently declared the three-story building abandoned and barred all educational activities there, added Ataul.

One of the students injured in the incident has been admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The others are undergoing treatment at Chandpur District Sadar Hospital, Matlab Uttar and Matlab Dokhin Upazila Health Complexes.

Describing the incident, Ataul said students were holding a meeting with the teachers on the first floor of the orphanage.

“The verandah floor then collapsed at 10pm. The students and a teacher were critically injured in the fall.”

Later, they were rescued with the help of other students and locals. Informed of the matter, the fire service, upazila administration and police arrived on the scene and joined the rescue efforts, said Ataul.

“The building poses high risk. No regulations were followed during its construction. It's unsuitable for living,” Deputy Assistant Director of Chandpur Fire Service Md Farid Uddin Ahmed said.