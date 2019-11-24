Home > Bangladesh

2 killed in head-on collision between bus and truck in Manikganj

  Manikganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Nov 2019 12:21 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2019 12:21 PM BdST

A head-on collision between a bus and a truck has two people dead in Manikganj's Shivalaya Upazila.

At least 12 others were injured in the accident which occurred on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in the Upazila's Falsatia area in the early hours of Sunday, said Borongail Highway Police Sub-Inspector Yamin Ud-Dowla.

"A Jashore-bound South Line Paribahan bus crashed into a fish-laden truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck driver and a passenger of the bus died on the spot."

The highway police later rescued the injured with the help of the locals and took them to the Upazila Health Complex. A few critically injured people were subsequently transport to the district sadar hospital.

Police could not immediately identify the dead. Among the injured, three are in critical condition, said SI Yamin.

