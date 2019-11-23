Two hanging bodies found in Dhaka

The dead have been identified as Bilkis Akhter, 26, a garment factory worker, and 'Raju', 30, who worked in a travel agency.

Law enforcers found Bilkis' body hanging from a beam, with a scarf around her neck, in a ted-shed house in Pallabi's Block-12 on Friday, said Pallabi Police Inspector (Operations) Emranul Islam.

The hanging body of Raju was discovered in a rooftop room of a three-storey residential building in Darussalam on Friday night, according to police.

"The body had decomposed. We suspect he died about five days ago," Darussalam Police Sub-Inspector Md Salam told bdnews24.com.

The bodies have been sent to Suhrawardy Hospital's morgue for autopsy, the police said.