Thirteen rocket launchers seized in Habiganj forest

  Habiganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Nov 2019 08:10 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 08:10 PM BdST

As many as 13 rocket launchers have been recovered in a drive deep into Satchhari National Park in Habiganj.

The Rapid Action Battalion and the army conducted the joint operation in the forest on Friday night, RAB-7 commander Lt Col Moshiur Rahman Jewel said on Saturday.

Some explosives were also found in the drive. Further details would be revealed later, Rahman said.

The RAB on Feb 3 seized 10 anti-tank rockets in a drive on the forest. It found 14 sacks of ammunition in a bunker at a home of a tribal village in the forest in 2014.

Chunarughat police could not find out who stashed the arms and ammunition, according to probe reports.

