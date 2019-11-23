Thirteen rocket launchers seized in Habiganj forest

The Rapid Action Battalion and the army conducted the joint operation in the forest on Friday night, RAB-7 commander Lt Col Moshiur Rahman Jewel said on Saturday.



Some explosives were also found in the drive. Further details would be revealed later, Rahman said.



The RAB on Feb 3 seized 10 anti-tank rockets in a drive on the forest. It found 14 sacks of ammunition in a bunker at a home of a tribal village in the forest in 2014.



Chunarughat police could not find out who stashed the arms and ammunition, according to probe reports.