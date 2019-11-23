Police arrest regional head, operatives of banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Ctg
Chattogram Bureau bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2019 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 03:22 PM BdST
Police have arrested 15 alleged operatives, including the regional head, of the banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Chattogram.
They were apprehended during a series of raids conducted by Chattogram Metropolitan Police (South Zone) in the port city’s Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid, Chandgaon residential area and Bayezid on Friday.
Law enforcers confiscated a huge quantity of leaflets, over Tk200,000 in cash, two laptops, electronic devices along with the organisation’s charter and training manual, according to police.
“The outlawed organisation is still active. Many of the arrestees are students. Their parents believed they were going out for coaching. But they were involved in the activities of Hizb ut-Tahrir,” said CMP’s Additional Commissioner (Crime) Amena Begum.
Ershadul taught Bangla at Cantonment English School and College while Mahfuz is the Chattogram territory manager of Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Two members of Hizb ut-Tahrir were arrested at Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid on Friday afternoon, said Amena. Based on the information they divulged, police subsequently nabbed Ershadul and 10 other operatives in a raid on the Khadija Mansion in Chandgaon.
The remaining two members were arrested during raids in the Panchlaish and Polytechnic areas, the police said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Police arrest regional head, operatives of banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Ctg
- Two hanging bodies found in Dhaka
- Hasina returns home after watching India-Bangladesh Test in Kolkata
- Man detained for forcibly shaving wife’s head in Bogura
- 7 killed in collision between bus and mircrobus in Munshiganj
- Faulty loop-line caused derailment of train in Sirajganj: probe
- Hasina jets off to Kolkata to watch India-Bangladesh Test
- Pubali Bank ATM fraudsters are foreigners, police believe
- National awards money doubled, amount for Independence Award raised to Tk 500,000
- Union council member detained in Sylhet after torture video draws flak
Most Read
- Man punches, stomps on heavily pregnant Muslim woman in Sydney
- Nine killed as highway bus crushes wedding party microbus in Munshiganj
- Pacers with pink ball put India in command in Kolkata Test bundling Bangladesh out for 106
- Narsingdi Awami League expels MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams
- Mamata keen on importing bicycles from Bangladesh
- Man detained for forcibly shaving wife’s head in Bogura
- Beleaguered Jubo League looks to congress to redeem itself
- Indian pacers with pink ball spell blues for Bangladesh in Kolkata Test
- The jungle prince of Delhi
- Hasina arrives in Kolkata to watch India-Bangladesh Test