Police arrest regional head, operatives of banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Ctg

  Chattogram Bureau  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Nov 2019 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 03:22 PM BdST

Police have arrested 15 alleged operatives, including the regional head, of the banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Chattogram.

They were apprehended during a series of raids conducted by Chattogram Metropolitan Police (South Zone) in the port city’s Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid, Chandgaon residential area and Bayezid on Friday.

Law enforcers confiscated a huge quantity of leaflets, over Tk200,000 in cash, two laptops, electronic devices along with the organisation’s charter and training manual, according to police.

“The outlawed organisation is still active. Many of the arrestees are students. Their parents believed they were going out for coaching. But they were involved in the activities of Hizb ut-Tahrir,” said CMP’s Additional Commissioner (Crime) Amena Begum.

Among the captured men were Abul Mohammad Ershadul Alam, 39, the leader of the organisation’s Chattogram metropolitan chapter, and his deputy Abdullah Al Mahfuz, 30, said CMP South Zone’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Abdur Rouf.

Ershadul taught Bangla at Cantonment English School and College while Mahfuz is the Chattogram territory manager of Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Two members of Hizb ut-Tahrir were arrested at Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid on Friday afternoon, said Amena. Based on the information they divulged, police subsequently nabbed Ershadul and 10 other operatives in a raid on the Khadija Mansion in Chandgaon.

The remaining two members were arrested during raids in the Panchlaish and Polytechnic areas, the police said.

