Police arrest regional head, operatives of banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2019 01:38 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 01:40 PM BdST
Police have arrested 15 alleged operatives, including the regional head, of the banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir in Chattogram.
They were apprehended during a series of raids conducted by Chattogram Metropolitan Police (South Zone) in the port city’s Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid, Chandgaon residential area and Bayezid on Friday.
Law enforcers confiscated a huge quantity of leaflets, over Tk200,000 in cash, two laptops, electronic devices along with the organisation’s charter and training manual, according to police.
“The outlawed organisation is still active. Many of the arrestees are students. Their parents believed they were going out for coaching. But they were involved in the activities of Hizb ut-Tahrir,” said CMP’s Additional Commissioner (Crime) Amena Begum.
Ershadul taught Bangla at Cantonment English School and College while Mahfuz is the Chattogram territory manager of Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Two members of Hizb ut-Tahrir were arrested at Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid on Friday afternoon, said Amena. Based on the information they divulged, police subsequently nabbed Ershadul and 10 other operatives in a raid on the Khadija Mansion in Chandgaon.
The remaining two members were arrested during raids in the Panchlaish and Polytechnic areas, the police said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two hanging bodies found in Dhaka
- Hasina returns home after watching India-Bangladesh Test in Kolkata
- Man detained for forcibly shaving wife’s head in Bogura
- 7 killed in collision between bus and mircrobus in Munshiganj
- Faulty loop-line caused derailment of train in Sirajganj: probe
- Hasina jets off to Kolkata to watch India-Bangladesh Test
- Pubali Bank ATM fraudsters are foreigners, police believe
- National awards money doubled, amount for Independence Award raised to Tk 500,000
- Union council member detained in Sylhet after torture video draws flak
- Hasina to travelling to Kolkata Friday to watch Indo-BangladeshTest
Most Read
- Nine killed as highway bus crushes wedding party microbus in Munshiganj
- Man punches, stomps on heavily pregnant Muslim woman in Sydney
- Pacers with pink ball put India in command in Kolkata Test bundling Bangladesh out for 106
- Narsingdi Awami League expels MP Bubly for using proxy in BA exams
- Hasina arrives in Kolkata to watch India-Bangladesh Test
- Man detained for forcibly shaving wife’s head in Bogura
- Mamata keen on importing bicycles from Bangladesh
- India preparing for nationwide NRC, but no-one should be worried, says Amit Shah
- British election has many Jews wrestling with options
- BUET expels for life 26 students over Abrar murder