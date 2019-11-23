Hasina returns home after watching India-Bangladesh Test in Kolkata
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2019 01:27 AM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 01:27 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home after a brief visit to the Indian state of West Bengal on the occasion of the first day-night Test between India and Bangladesh.
A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage arrived in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on Friday midnight, an hour after taking off from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.
Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Bangladesh High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali saw her off at the Kolkata airport.
The recently appointed president of India’s cricket board, Sourav Ganguly, invited Hasina to inaugurate the pink-ball match and watch the first day’s play.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent a letter inviting Hasina, but he could not attend the inaugural function due to a prior commitment.
Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the match by ringing a bell at the iconic Eden Gardens.
The Cricket Association of Bengal also organised a cultural event after the stumps.
Besides Sourav, Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was present.
Hasina waved to the excited crowd when she entered the stadium as Kolkata was tickled pink on the occasion of the match.
Hasina also met Mamata at the Taj Hotel.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina returns home after watching India-Bangladesh Test in Kolkata
- Man detained for forcibly shaving wife’s head in Bogura
- 7 killed in collision between bus and mircrobus in Munshiganj
- Faulty loop-line caused derailment of train in Sirajganj: probe
- Hasina jets off to Kolkata to watch India-Bangladesh Test
- Pubali Bank ATM fraudsters are foreigners, police believe
- National awards money doubled, amount for Independence Award raised to Tk 500,000
- Union council member detained in Sylhet after torture video draws flak
- Hasina to travelling to Kolkata Friday to watch Indo-BangladeshTest
- Two counsels of Abrar’s father will be in prosecution team, law minister says
Most Read
- BUET expels for life 26 students over Abrar murder
- Pacers with pink ball put India in command in Kolkata Test bundling Bangladesh out for 106
- Nine killed as highway bus crushes wedding party microbus in Munshiganj
- Pubali Bank ATM fraudsters are foreigners, police say
- Online transactions hampered by new credit card rule
- Hasina arrives in Kolkata to watch India-Bangladesh Test
- Kolkata tickled pink as India embrace day-night Test against Bangladesh
- Man punches, stomps on heavily pregnant Muslim woman in Sydney
- Meghna Group’s onion consignment to arrive in Bangladesh on Friday
- National awards money doubled, amount for Independence Award raised to Tk 500,000