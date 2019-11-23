Home > Bangladesh

Hasina returns home after watching India-Bangladesh Test in Kolkata

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Nov 2019 01:27 AM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 01:27 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home after a brief visit to the Indian state of West Bengal on the occasion of the first day-night Test between India and Bangladesh.

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage arrived in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on Friday midnight, an hour after taking off from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Bangladesh High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali saw her off at the Kolkata airport.

The recently appointed president of India’s cricket board, Sourav Ganguly, invited Hasina to inaugurate the pink-ball match and watch the first day’s play.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent a letter inviting Hasina, but he could not attend the inaugural function due to a prior commitment.

Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the match by ringing a bell at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The Cricket Association of Bengal also organised a cultural event after the stumps.

Besides Sourav, Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was present.

Hasina waved to the excited crowd when she entered the stadium as Kolkata was tickled pink on the occasion of the match.

Hasina also met Mamata at the Taj Hotel.

