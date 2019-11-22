Man detained for forcibly shaving wife’s head in Bogura
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2019 07:38 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2019 07:38 PM BdST
Police have detained a man for forcibly shaving his wife’s head in Bogura’s Nandigram Upazila following an altercation over a broken jar of pickles.
The detention of ‘Morshedul’, a resident of Yusufpur village, was made early on Friday, said Shawkat Kabir, chief of Nandigram Police Station.
The woman’s mother also brought allegations of dowry against him in a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act at Nandigram Police Station on Friday.
“A jar of pickles broke into pieces after falling from the victim’s hand on Thursday. She got involved in an altercation with her mother-in-law following the incident. On being told about the matter, Morshed beat her at night,” OC Shawkat said.
“At one point, Morshed shaved his wife’s head and locked her in a room. The woman informed her parents on Friday and they rescued her with the help of local residents.”
Action will be taken against the man after an investigation, OC Shawkat said.
