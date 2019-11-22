Hasina arrives in Kolkata to watch India-Bangladesh Test
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba, from Kolkata bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2019 10:24 AM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2019 11:41 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Kolkata to watch the first day-night Test match between India and Bangladesh at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage took off from Shahjalal International Airport at 10:15 am on Friday.
It landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Kolkata at 10:25 am (Indian time).
The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee alongside the new president of India's cricket board Sourav Ganguly received the Bangladesh leader at the airport.
After the ceremonial events at the airport, Hasina will go to Hotel Taj Bengal Kolkata where she will be staying during her brief visit.
The pink-ball Test is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.
The Bangladesh leader along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to ring the bell to start the Test match around 12:30pm (local time). However, Modi will not be able to attend the event due to a prior commitment.
After watching the first session of the second and final Test of the series, the prime minister will return to her hotel.
At the end of the first day's play, she will attend a cultural event organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal at the stadium ground.
Hasina will leave Kolkata by a special Biman flight at 10pm (local time) and land at the Dhaka airport at 11:30pm (Bangladesh time).
Bangladesh are currently trailing 1-0 in the two-Test series -- their first on Indian soil -- after a crushing defeat to the hosts in Indore.
