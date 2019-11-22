Home > Bangladesh

Faulty loop-line caused derailment of train in Sirajganj: probe

  Sirajganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Nov 2019 02:38 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2019 02:38 PM BdST

An investigation into the derailment of a train in Sirajganj's Ullapara has blamed a flaw in the tracks for the crash.

Sirajganj's Additional Deputy Commissioner Feroz Mahmud, convenor of the probe panel, submitted his findings to Deputy Commissioner Faruk Ahammed on Thursday.

On Nov 14, a fire engulfed the power car and engine of a Rangpur Express train as it went off the tracks near the Ullapara Railway Station.

The probe panel in its 29-page report drew up five recommendations while identifying the faults in the loop line as the reason for the accident, said the deputy commissioner.

“It said that the stock rail and tongue rail at the scene had to be locked, but they weren’t. There was a gap between the two lines. That’s why the engine was derailed when it reached the spot.”

The deputy commissioner refused to go into the details of the report. The administration will reveal the details after forwarding the report to the ministry, he said.

