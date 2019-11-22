Faulty loop-line caused derailment of train in Sirajganj: probe
Sirajganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2019 02:38 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2019 02:38 PM BdST
An investigation into the derailment of a train in Sirajganj's Ullapara has blamed a flaw in the tracks for the crash.
Sirajganj's Additional Deputy Commissioner Feroz Mahmud, convenor of the probe panel, submitted his findings to Deputy Commissioner Faruk Ahammed on Thursday.
The probe panel in its 29-page report drew up five recommendations while identifying the faults in the loop line as the reason for the accident, said the deputy commissioner.
The deputy commissioner refused to go into the details of the report. The administration will reveal the details after forwarding the report to the ministry, he said.
