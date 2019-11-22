Home > Bangladesh

7 killed in collision between bus and mircrobus in Munshiganj

  Munshiganj Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Nov 2019 02:48 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2019 02:52 PM BdST

At least seven people have died after a collision between a bus and a microbus in Munshiganj's Sreenagar Upazila.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Maowa highway in Sreenagar's Sholghar around 2pm on Friday, said the district's Assistant Superintendent of Police Asaduzzaman.

More to follow

