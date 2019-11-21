Home > Bangladesh

Union council member detained in Sylhet after torture video draws flak

  Sylhet Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Nov 2019 09:09 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 09:09 PM BdST

Police have detained a union council member of Sylhet’s Zakiganj Upazila after his video of beating up a man in arbitration drew criticisms on social media.

Abdus Salam, member of Kajalshah Union Parishad, was arrested at Kanaighat along the border with India on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident in the video occurred three to four months ago, but no one had complained about it, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahbub Alam said. 

The man who was beaten is identified as Gias Uddin Afzal, a resident of Atgram village.

In the 24-second video, Afzal is seen hanging from a bamboo with his hands and legs tied while Salam is canning Afzal with a crowd of onlookers gathered around the place.

Mahbub said they were investigating other complaints of torture against Salam as well.

