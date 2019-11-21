Two counsels of Abrar’s father will be in prosecution team, law minister says

Barkatullah, the plaintiff, had provided a list of lawyers of his choice and the government picked two of them as per his wish ahead of the trial, Anisul told reporters after a meeting with Abrar’s father at the minister’s home in Dhaka on Thursday.

“They are happy with the pace of trial proceedings. They want the trial to end quickly at the Speedy Trial Tribunal,” the minister said.

Law Minister Anisul Huq addresses the media after meeting slain BUET student Abrar Fahad's father Barkatullah at his residence in the capital's Gulshan on Thursday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Barkatullah told bdnews24.com that the law minister assured him of having the trial held at the speedy tribunal.

Police charged 25 students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET earlier this month with torturing Abrar to death on Oct 6.

Anisul has already confirmed that the 25 accused, mostly members of the ruling Awami League’s student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League, will be tried in the Speedy Trial Tribunal, which can take additional 45 working days if a trial does not end within 90 working days.