Home > Bangladesh

Two counsels of Abrar’s father will be in prosecution team, law minister says

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Nov 2019 08:03 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 08:03 PM BdST

Previous Next
Law Minister Anisul Huq has said two counsels chosen by slain BUET student Abrar Fahad’s father Barkatullah will also be in the team of public prosecutors.

Barkatullah, the plaintiff, had provided a list of lawyers of his choice and the government picked two of them as per his wish ahead of the trial, Anisul told reporters after a meeting with Abrar’s father at the minister’s home in Dhaka on Thursday.

“They are happy with the pace of trial proceedings. They want the trial to end quickly at the Speedy Trial Tribunal,” the minister said. 

Law Minister Anisul Huq addresses the media after meeting slain BUET student Abrar Fahad's father Barkatullah at his residence in the capital's Gulshan on Thursday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Law Minister Anisul Huq addresses the media after meeting slain BUET student Abrar Fahad's father Barkatullah at his residence in the capital's Gulshan on Thursday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Barkatullah told bdnews24.com that the law minister assured him of having the trial held at the speedy tribunal. 

Police charged 25 students of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET earlier this month with torturing Abrar to death on Oct 6.

Anisul has already confirmed that the 25 accused, mostly members of the ruling Awami League’s student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League, will be tried in the Speedy Trial Tribunal, which can take additional 45 working days if a trial does not end within 90 working days.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Law Minister Anisul Huq meets slain BUET student Abrar Fahad's father Barkatullah at his residence in the capital's Gulshan on Thursday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

2 counsels of Abrar’s father to be in prosecution

Hasina going to Kolkata Friday

Rail links to Kishoreganj restored

Section 144 imposed in Tangail

Ignore rumours: Hasina

Buses yet to resume full services

President, PM observe Armed Forces Day

Goods transport strike withdrawn

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.