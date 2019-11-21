Hasina urges people to ignore 'disinformation'

"Sometimes, disinformation is spread to create confusion among the people. I would like to urge all of you to ignore those," Hasina said at an event marking the Armed Forces Day on Thursday.

Onion prices crossed Tk 100 per kg once India stopped exporting the commodity in September before skyrocketing to Tk 250 per kg when Cyclone Bulbul hit the country.

Prices began dropping again after the government issued warnings against price hikes warned against it while imports began streaming in.

Amid the crisis in the onion market, rumours of a scarcity of salt started doing the rounds on Monday as traders began raising the price of the product after panicked customer rushed to stores to stock up on it.

The situation worsened within a day prompting the government to dismiss talk of a shortage of salt in the market as just a rumour.

Addressing the 'rumours' surrounding the availability of onions and salts, Hasina said, "There's no onion! No salt...these are the rumours that confuse the people. I know that it is easy to become influenced. But we have to prevent it."