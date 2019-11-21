Hasina travelling to Kolkata Friday to watch India-Bangladesh Test

The pink-ball Test is scheduled to start at 1:30pm at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally invited his Bangladesh counterpart to attend the inaugural event of the match.

A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage will take off from Shahjalal International Airport at 10am on Friday.

It will land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Kolkata at 10:25am (Indian time).

After the ceremonial events at the airport, Hasina will go to Hotel Taj Bengal Kolkata where she will be staying during her brief visit.

Later, she along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will go to the Eden Gardens and ring the bell to start the Test around 12:30pm (local time).

After watching the first session of the second Test, the prime minister will return to her hotel.

At the end of the first day's match, she will attend a cultural event organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal at the stadium ground.

Hasina will leave Kolkata by a special Biman flight at 10pm (local time) and land at the Dhaka airport at 11:30pm (Bangladesh time).

However, Modi will not be able to attend the event due to his-prescheduled programme, he said.

Hasina had shown interest to attend the match at the invitation of Sourav Ganguly, now president of India's cricket board.