Hasina travelling to Kolkata Friday to watch India-Bangladesh Test
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2019 08:50 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 08:56 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to fly to Kolkata on Friday morning to watch the first day-night Test match between Bangladesh and India.
The pink-ball Test is scheduled to start at 1:30pm at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally invited his Bangladesh counterpart to attend the inaugural event of the match.
A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage will take off from Shahjalal International Airport at 10am on Friday.
It will land at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport Kolkata at 10:25am (Indian time).
After the ceremonial events at the airport, Hasina will go to Hotel Taj Bengal Kolkata where she will be staying during her brief visit.
Later, she along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will go to the Eden Gardens and ring the bell to start the Test around 12:30pm (local time).
After watching the first session of the second Test, the prime minister will return to her hotel.
At the end of the first day's match, she will attend a cultural event organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal at the stadium ground.
Hasina will leave Kolkata by a special Biman flight at 10pm (local time) and land at the Dhaka airport at 11:30pm (Bangladesh time).
However, Modi will not be able to attend the event due to his-prescheduled programme, he said.
Hasina had shown interest to attend the match at the invitation of Sourav Ganguly, now president of India's cricket board.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tangail authorities impose Section 144 as two AL factions announce conflicting programmes
- Hasina urges people to ignore 'disinformation'
- Strike ends, but long-haul buses yet to resume full services
- Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs on Armed Forces Day
- Goods transport strike withdrawn as govt to accept ‘reasonable’ demands
- Probe committee blames train driver for Brahmanbaria crash
- Verdict on OC Moazzem in digital security case on Nov 28
- Fire breaks out at Rajdhani Supermarket in Dhaka’s Tikatuli
- Transport workers end blockade in Narayanganj, traffic resumes
- HC freezes ICT case against actress Nawshaba for 6 months
Most Read
- Transporters end crippling strike as govt accepts ‘reasonable’ demands
- Bangladesh flies in first consignment of onion
- Fire guts shops at New Rajdhani Super Market in Dhaka’s Tikatuli
- Suu Kyi to contest Rohingya genocide case at world court
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- HC freezes ICT case against actress Nawshaba for 6 months
- Cabinet approves construction of 2,496 flats for civil servants in Chattogram
- Wholesalers in Dhaka stockpile vegetables for eye-popping profits from price gouging
- Bangladesh waives cargo handling charge for onion imports amid supply crisis
- Bundles of cash rain down from building during raid at Kolkata firm