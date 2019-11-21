Home > Bangladesh

Derailment in Kishoreganj snaps rail links for five hours

  Kishoreganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Nov 2019 07:54 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 07:54 PM BdST

Rail links have been restored five hours after the derailment of a train in Kishoreganj.

Train services returned to normal around 5:30pm on Thursday after workers repaired the tracks, said Bhairab GRP Police Station OC Ferdous Ahmed.

The coaches of a Chattogram-bound Nasirabad train went off the tracks near the outer signal of the Bhairab Bazar Rail Station around midday.

Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express at Bhairab, Dhaka-bound Egaro Sindhu at Kuliarchar, Kishoreganj-bound Egaro Sindhu Express at Daulatkandi and Bhairab-bound Mymensingh local train at Kishoreganj got stuck.

On news of the accident, a relief train from Akhaura was dispatched to the scene and began rescue efforts around 3:30pm, said OC Ferdous.

Trains have been derailed three times there this month, according to him.

It comes amid concerns over safety of train journeys after the deaths of 16 passengers in a collision between two trains in Brahmanbaria earlier this month and a derailment of a train in Sirajganj last week.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Section 144 imposed in Tangail

Ignore rumours: Hasina

Buses yet to resume full services

President, PM observe Armed Forces Day

Goods transport strike withdrawn

Driver blamed for Brahmanbaria train crash

Former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain, who was arrested on charges of violating the Digital Security Act in connection with the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, appeared before the Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal on Monday. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Verdict on OC Moazzem set for Nov 28

Fire at Rajdhani Supermarket

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.