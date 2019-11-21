Derailment in Kishoreganj snaps rail links for five hours
Kishoreganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2019 07:54 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2019 07:54 PM BdST
Rail links have been restored five hours after the derailment of a train in Kishoreganj.
Train services returned to normal around 5:30pm on Thursday after workers repaired the tracks, said Bhairab GRP Police Station OC Ferdous Ahmed.
The coaches of a Chattogram-bound Nasirabad train went off the tracks near the outer signal of the Bhairab Bazar Rail Station around midday.
Mymensingh-bound Bijoy Express at Bhairab, Dhaka-bound Egaro Sindhu at Kuliarchar, Kishoreganj-bound Egaro Sindhu Express at Daulatkandi and Bhairab-bound Mymensingh local train at Kishoreganj got stuck.
On news of the accident, a relief train from Akhaura was dispatched to the scene and began rescue efforts around 3:30pm, said OC Ferdous.
Trains have been derailed three times there this month, according to him.
It comes amid concerns over safety of train journeys after the deaths of 16 passengers in a collision between two trains in Brahmanbaria earlier this month and a derailment of a train in Sirajganj last week.
