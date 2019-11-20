Home > Bangladesh

Verdict on OC Moazzem in digital security case on Nov 28

Published: 20 Nov 2019 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 06:28 PM BdST

A tribunal has fixed Nov 28 to deliver its verdict in a case against former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain stemming from the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.

Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain set the date for the judgment on Wednesday after hearing the closing arguments from all sides in the digital security case.

Moazzem is accused of releasing a video of a statement by the madrasa student on social media before her death in an arson attack.

