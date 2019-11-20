Verdict on OC Moazzem in digital security case on Nov 28
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2019 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 06:28 PM BdST
A tribunal has fixed Nov 28 to deliver its verdict in a case against former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain stemming from the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi.
Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain set the date for the judgment on Wednesday after hearing the closing arguments from all sides in the digital security case.
Moazzem is accused of releasing a video of a statement by the madrasa student on social media before her death in an arson attack.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Verdict on OC Moazzem in digital security case on Nov 28
- Fire breaks out at Rajdhani Supermarket in Dhaka’s Tikatuli
- Transport workers end blockade in Narayanganj, traffic resumes
- HC freezes ICT case against actress Nawshaba for 6 months
- Commuters suffer as transport strike over new law rages on
- A month after deadly clashes, Islamist outfit plans another rally in Bhola
- Constable dies after truck rams police vehicle on patrol in Cumilla
- Drug suspect killed in Hazaribagh ‘shootout’
- Gaibandha MP Liton murder verdict set for Nov 28
- Hasina returns after attending Dubai Airshow during UAE visit
Most Read
- Biman probes alleged sexual abuse of flight attendant by pilot
- ATM fraudsters target Pubali Bank in Chattogram, Cumilla in Tk 900,000 heist
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Rumours rub salt in Bangladesh’s healing onion wound
- Commuters suffer as transport strike over new law rages on
- Truck owners, workers call indefinite strike over new law
- Govt vows tough legal action against rumours about salt amid panic buying
- BB raises home-loan limit to Tk 20m
- Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain banned for five years by BCB
- Fire at Rajdhani Supermarket in Dhaka’s Tikatuli brought under control