Probe committee blames train driver for Brahmanbaria crash
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2019 08:07 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 08:09 PM BdST
A third investigation committee has blamed Turna Nishitha’s driver and his assistants over the fatal train crash in Brahmanbaria, that left 17 people dead and at least 50 others injured.
Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan briefed the media about the report at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“The decisions taken by the three probe committees after visiting the site, inspecting the evidences and considering further conditions are almost similar. It is believed that operating train without proper observation by the loco master, assistant loco master and the guard caused the accident,” he said.
The panel submitted the report to the ministry with five recommendations to avoid recurrence of such accidents.
A Chattogram-bound Udayan Express from Sylhet and a Dhaka-bound Turna Nishitha from Chattogram collided at Mondobagh Railway Station in the wee hours of Nov 12.
Seventeen people were killed and at least 50 others were injured in the calamity.
After the collision, several bogeys of Turna crashed into some Udayan’s carriages while two other coaches were severely twisted.
The Bangladesh Railway authorities had formed three probe committees, and the railway ministry and the Brahmanbaria district administration also set up a panel each to investigate the crash.
Turna Nishitha’s Loco Master Taher Uddin, Assistant Loco Master Apu Dey and guard Abdur Rahman were suspended following the accident.
