Hasina returns after attending Dubai Airshow during UAE visit

Published: 20 Nov 2019 12:49 AM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned home capping a four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Hasina attended the Dubai Airshow 2019 and witnessed the signing of bilateral deals. She is visiting the UAE at the invitation of the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum.

An Emirates airline flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage took off from Dubai International Airport on Tuesday afternoon local time.

The flight arrived in Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport around 11pm Bangladesh time.

On Nov 17, Hasina joined the opening ceremony of the 16th biennial ‘Dubai Air Show,’ one of the largest and most successful air shows in the world and the biggest aerospace event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

She later witnessed the aerobatic air display at Dubai World Central, Dubai’s “airport of the future”, also known as Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport.

The prime minister joined a dinner hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy at Shangri-la hotel in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night.

Speaking at the event, she urged the UAE businessmen to invest more in Bangladesh.

