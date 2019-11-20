Home > Bangladesh

Gaibandha MP Liton murder verdict set for Nov 28

  Gaibandha Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Nov 2019 12:57 AM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 12:57 AM BdST

A Gaibandha court is set to pass its verdict on Nov 28 on the murder trial of Awami League MP Manjurul Islam Liton.

District and Sessions Judge Dilip Kumar Bhowmik set the date on Tuesday after the end of the hearing of arguments.

The main suspect, former Jatiya Party MP Abdul Kader Khan, is serving life term after the court sentenced him on June 11 in another case related to the murder but under the arms law over the recovery of weapons police said were used in the killing.

Public Prosecutor Shafiqul Islam said he hoped the defendants would be given the maximum punishment, death penalty. 

Besides Kader, five other accused are in jail now. They are Kader’s aide Shamsuzzoha, chauffer Abdul Hannan, Mehedi Hasan, Shaheen Mia and Anwarul Islam Rana.

Another suspect, Chandan Kumar Roy, is on the run while the other one Subal Chandra Roy, died in prison during trial.

On the evening of Dec 31, 2016, unidentified assailants shot the ruling party MP from Gaibandha-1 (Sundarganj) constituency at his home several times. He died an hour later at a hospital in Rangpur.

Kader, a retired army officer and the former MP from the same constituency, had masterminded the killing 'to clear his path for election', according to the case.

Defence counsel Abdul Hamid said Kader was framed.

“We’ve presented detailed arguments claiming the accused are innocent. We will move the High Court if the verdict does not come in our favour,” he said.

