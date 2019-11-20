Constable dies after truck rams police vehicle on patrol in Cumilla

At least three others were injured in the accident when a truck hit a police vehicle on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at 11.30 pm on Sunday, said Md Nazrul Islam, chief of the local police station.

Constable Nur Hossain, who was assigned to the Cumilla Central South Police Station, died when he was on duty with his colleagues on the highway.

ASI Mohsin Mia, Constable Ismail Hossain and microbus driver Ershad Mia have been admitted to the Cumilla Medical College Hospital with injuries.

The police team was patrolling the highway by microbus, said OC Nazrul Islam.

“Constable Nur Hossain died on the scene when a speeding truck rammed the microbus from behind. The injured were sent to the hospital.”

The highway police arrested the trucker and confiscated his vehicle.