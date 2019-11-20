Commuters suffer as transport strike over new law rages on
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2019 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2019 12:49 PM BdST
A strike by transport workers to demand amendments to the new road transport law has crippled the movement of buses, trucks and lorries in many parts of Bangladesh, much to the dismay of commuters and businesses.
Buses remained grounded in several districts in the country's south-western and northern regions for the past few days after transport workers 'willingly' abstained from work.
The strike disrupted long-haul bus services on the Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Tangail routes on Wednesday morning.
At the same time, a network of truckers and lorry owners have also joined the strike on Wednesday morning with many businesses suffering as a result.
Rustam Ali Khan, convener of Bangladesh Truck Covered-van Goods Transport Owners Workers Unity Council, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday morning that a strike is being observed across the country and will continue until the demands of the transport workers are met.
There is a possibility of another meeting with the home minister on Wednesday, according to Rustam.
"We will announce our next steps if anything positive comes out of that meeting.”
