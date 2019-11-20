Commuters suffer as transport strike over new law rages on

Buses remained grounded in several districts in the country's south-western and northern regions for the past few days after transport workers 'willingly' abstained from work.

The strike disrupted long-haul bus services on the Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Tangail routes on Wednesday morning.

At the same time, a network of truckers and lorry owners have also joined the strike on Wednesday morning with many businesses suffering as a result.

Transport workers at Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj are blocking the road and impeding vehicular movement. Commuters are suffering in Dhaka where buses remain parked in the main terminals.

Rustam Ali Khan, convener of Bangladesh Truck Covered-van Goods Transport Owners Workers Unity Council, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday morning that a strike is being observed across the country and will continue until the demands of the transport workers are met.

“We had a meeting with the Home Minister last night after announcing the program. But he failed to provide assurances about meeting our demands. That is why the strike is being observed and it will continue.

There is a possibility of another meeting with the home minister on Wednesday, according to Rustam.

"We will announce our next steps if anything positive comes out of that meeting.”