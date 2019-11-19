Transport workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway over new law
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2019 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2019 12:22 PM BdST
Traffic was halted on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur for two hours on Tuesday as transport workers blocked the road demanding cancellation of the new transport law.
The protesters put up a barricade at the Mawna intersection in Sreepur Upazila at 8am causing sufferings to commuters.
The workers vowed to continue with the protests until the law is repealed.
Two hours later, at 10am, Sreepur Upazila Workers League Leader Md Kamal Hossain visited the spot and managed to convince the protesters to lift the blockade.
They freed the road after they were assured that the matter would be resolved through discussions with the central leaders, Kamal Hossain told reporters.
A section of transport owners and workers in 10 southwestern districts ostensibly went on strike after the new road transport law came into effect on Monday.
