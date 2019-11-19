PM Hasina to return home from Dubai Tuesday night
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba from Dubai, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2019 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2019 11:58 AM BdST
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to return home Tuesday night, ending her four-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates
An Emirates airline flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage will take off from Dubai International Airport for Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon. The flight will arrive in the Dhaka airport at night.
On Nov 17, Hasina joined the opening ceremony of the 16th biennial ‘Dubai Air Show,’ one of the largest and most successful air shows in the world and the biggest aerospace event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa.
She later witnessed the aerobatic air display at Dubai World Central, Dubai’s airport of the future (also known as Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport).
The prime minister joined a dinner hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy at Shangri-la hotel in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night. Speaking at the event, she urged the UAE businessmen to invest more in Bangladesh.
