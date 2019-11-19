Miscreants kill Jamalpur woodworker after raping his wife
Jamalpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2019 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2019 12:14 PM BdST
A local gang has murdered a woodworker after raping his wife in Jamalpur.
The incident took place on Friday night, police said.
The woman has started a case against Sanowar Hossain, Shawon, and Rafiz Uddin over the incident.
“Police arrested Shawon from Madhupur after the rape victim filed a case against three people,” said Jamalpur Sadar Police Station OC Md Salemuzzaman.
The housewife told reporters that she was abducted and taken to a nearby jungle by Sanowar, Shawon, and Rafiz at 8pm on Friday while using a tube-well outside her home. The trio then tied her to a tree and raped her.
When her husband returned from the market, they attacked him. After he died, the criminals hung his body on a tree and called it suicide, locals said.
Police recovered the body from the murder scene on Saturday morning and sent it to morgue for autopsy. They later filed a case over the incident citing unnatural death.
The woman was admitted to Sadar Hospital on Monday night.
A family member has alleged that Sripur UP Chairman Azizul Haque Foni threatened them after the case was filed.
No statement was available from the UP chairman on the incident.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina to return home from Dubai Tuesday night
- No end in sight to transport worker strike over new law
- Three 'PCJSS activists' shot dead in Rangamati
- Gas leak didn’t spark fatal explosion in Chattogram house, says Karnaphuli inquiry
- Shakib Khan fined Tk 1m for breach of building design
- New transport law must be enforced despite obstacles: Quader
- Woman, son found dead in Kushtia
- Bus drivers go on strike in 10 districts over new transport law
- Court issues arrest order for four fugitives in Abrar murder
- ‘Extremist’ killed in Jhenaidah ‘gunfight’
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Shakib Khan fined Tk 1m for breach of building design
- Onion prices plummet amid drop in demand
- Bus drivers go on strike in 10 districts over new transport law
- Government takes legal steps against 2,500 onion ‘racketeers’
- Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain faces ban for physically assaulting teammate
- New transport law must be enforced despite obstacles: Quader
- No end in sight to transport worker strike over new law
- Arcuri says she had 'very special relationship' with UK's Johnson
- Oh onion! Disorder, scuffles, irregularities mar TCB sale in Dhaka