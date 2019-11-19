Miscreants kill Jamalpur woodworker after raping his wife

The incident took place on Friday night, police said.

The woman has started a case against Sanowar Hossain, Shawon, and Rafiz Uddin over the incident.

“Police arrested Shawon from Madhupur after the rape victim filed a case against three people,” said Jamalpur Sadar Police Station OC Md Salemuzzaman.

The housewife told reporters that she was abducted and taken to a nearby jungle by Sanowar, Shawon, and Rafiz at 8pm on Friday while using a tube-well outside her home. The trio then tied her to a tree and raped her.

When her husband returned from the market, they attacked him. After he died, the criminals hung his body on a tree and called it suicide, locals said.

Police recovered the body from the murder scene on Saturday morning and sent it to morgue for autopsy. They later filed a case over the incident citing unnatural death.

The woman was admitted to Sadar Hospital on Monday night.

A family member has alleged that Sripur UP Chairman Azizul Haque Foni threatened them after the case was filed.

No statement was available from the UP chairman on the incident.