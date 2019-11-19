Biman probing alleged sexual abuse of cabin crew by pilot in cockpit
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2019 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2019 10:48 PM BdST
A cabin crew of Biman Bangladesh Airlines has alleged sexual abuse by a pilot in the cockpit.
Biman Deputy General Manager Zakir Hossain told bdnews24.com on Tuesday that the flag carrier was investigating the accused pilot, Captain Ishrat Ahmed, after receiving complaints from cabin crews via email.
According to the email sent to the Flight Services Department of Biman, Ishrat has been sexually harassing her for six years.
For the last time, according to the complaint, Ishrat tried to touch her in the cockpit of a Dhaka-Chattogram-Abu Dhabi flight on Oct 26 when the co-pilot left.
“He (Ishrat) tried to show me nude photos of women on his tablet. I told him that I didn’t have any interest in these things,” the woman wrote in the compliant.
Captain Ishrat also offered her to spend time with him in a hotel at the time, she alleged.
The cabin crew also said she was forced to file a complaint after six years of abuse as Ishrat threatened to put her in danger if she did not agree to his indecent proposal.
Captain Ishrat could not be reached for comment. He was unreachable on his mobile phone.
