ATM fraudsters target Pubali Bank in Chattogram, Cumilla in Tk 900,000 heist

The stolen money was not slashed from any customer’s account as the fraudsters disconnected the machines from the main server first, according to officials.

The government bank filed general diaries or GDs at the local police stations.

Police have published photos of two suspects from security cameras of the ATM booths and urged all to identify the duo.

The fraudsters stole Tk 650,000 from two ATMs in the port city’s Chawkbazar and Double Mooring and the rest from another in Cumilla, Pubali Bank Managing Director Abdul Halim Chowdhury told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.



