Adequate salt in stock; don’t pay heed to rumours: govt

“It appears that a vested quarter is spreading rumours to make windfall profits by manipulating salt prices. People are requested not to get confused,” the Ministry of Industries said in a statement on Tuesday.

A mobile court sentenced four Habiganj businessmen on Monday night for trying to stockpile salt by spreading rumours.

The ministry published a notice in the wake of rumours about rising salt prices in different districts outside Habiganj.

“The demand for edible salt per month is around 100,000 tonnes. On the other hand, we have a salt reserve of 600,000 tonnes. So there is no question of a salt crisis.”

Besides, sufficient quantity of salt is available in the reserves of various salt company dealers, wholesalers and retailers across the country, it said.

“The salt production season has also started.”

Bangladesh Small & Cottage Industries Corporation, or BSCIC, has opened a control room at its headquarters to take salt-related queries on 02-9573505 and 01715223949.