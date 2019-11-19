Adequate salt in stock; don’t pay heed to rumours: govt
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2019 04:48 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2019 05:13 PM BdST
The government has urged people not to get confused by misleading information over salt stock and rising prices.
“It appears that a vested quarter is spreading rumours to make windfall profits by manipulating salt prices. People are requested not to get confused,” the Ministry of Industries said in a statement on Tuesday.
A mobile court sentenced four Habiganj businessmen on Monday night for trying to stockpile salt by spreading rumours.
The ministry published a notice in the wake of rumours about rising salt prices in different districts outside Habiganj.
“The demand for edible salt per month is around 100,000 tonnes. On the other hand, we have a salt reserve of 600,000 tonnes. So there is no question of a salt crisis.”
Besides, sufficient quantity of salt is available in the reserves of various salt company dealers, wholesalers and retailers across the country, it said.
“The salt production season has also started.”
Bangladesh Small & Cottage Industries Corporation, or BSCIC, has opened a control room at its headquarters to take salt-related queries on 02-9573505 and 01715223949.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Truck owners, workers call indefinite strike over new law
- Transport workers block Dhaka-Mymensingh highway over new law
- Miscreants kill Jamalpur woodworker after raping his wife
- PM Hasina to return home from Dubai Tuesday night
- No end in sight to transport worker strike over new law
- Three 'PCJSS activists' shot dead in Rangamati
- Gas leak didn’t spark fatal explosion in Chattogram house, says Karnaphuli inquiry
- Shakib Khan fined Tk 1m for breach of building design
- New transport law must be enforced despite obstacles: Quader
- Woman, son found dead in Kushtia
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Shakib Khan fined Tk 1m for breach of building design
- Onion prices plummet amid drop in demand
- Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain faces ban for physically assaulting teammate
- Government takes legal steps against 2,500 onion ‘racketeers’
- No end in sight to transport worker strike over new law
- Bangladeshi among 7 killed as air strike hits biscuit factory in Libya
- After Times report, China defends its crackdown on Muslims
- Truck owners, workers call indefinite strike over new law
- Gas leak didn’t spark fatal explosion in Chattogram house, says Karnaphuli inquiry