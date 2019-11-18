Woman, son found dead in Kushtia
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Nov 2019 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 02:50 PM BdST
Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her nine-year-old son from a house in Kushtia’s Daulatpur Upazila.
The bodies were found in Upazila’s Sonaikandi village around 10am on Monday, said SM Arifur Rahman, chief of Daulatpur Police Station.
The dead have been identified as 48-year-old ‘Sanowara’ and her son Raj.
“Sanowara and her son used to live in the house after she separated from her husband,” said Rifayetpur Union Council Chairman Jamirul Islam Babu.
“Unidentified assailants strangled Sanowara and her son to death sometime at night."
The local residents spotted the bodies in the morning and alerted the police to the deaths, Babu said.
The motive behind the killings is not clear yet, said the OC adding that an investigation into the incident was underway.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Woman, son found dead in Kushtia
- Bus drivers go on strike in 10 districts over new transport law
- Court issues arrest order for four fugitives in Abrar murder
- ‘Extremist’ killed in Jhenaidah ‘gunfight’
- Conflicting claims emerge after deadly explosion in Chattogram
- Owner Faruk, two others sent to jail in FR Tower design forgery case
- Two Rohingya drug suspects die in alleged shootout with BGB in Bandarban
- Holey Artisan terror attack: Court to announce verdict on Nov 27
- PM Hasina attends airshow in Dubai
- Top court upholds Latif Siddique’s bail in corruption case
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Biman Bangladesh orders two more Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets
- Onion prices ease slightly as new produces arrive, sales drop
- Oh onion! Disorder, scuffles, irregularities mar TCB sale in Dhaka
- Holey Artisan terror attack: Court to announce verdict on Nov 27
- Boeing, Airbus kept in suspense over big Dubai jet deals
- PM Hasina attends airshow in Dubai
- Seven die in Chattogram gas line explosion
- Owner Faruk, two others sent to jail in FR Tower design forgery case
- Soaring onion prices force many in Dhaka to tweak their taste buds