Woman, son found dead in Kushtia

  Kushtia Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Nov 2019 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 02:50 PM BdST

Police have recovered the bodies of a woman and her nine-year-old son from a house in Kushtia’s Daulatpur Upazila.

The bodies were found in Upazila’s Sonaikandi village around 10am on Monday, said SM Arifur Rahman, chief of Daulatpur Police Station.

The dead have been identified as 48-year-old ‘Sanowara’ and her son Raj.

“Sanowara and her son used to live in the house after she separated from her husband,” said Rifayetpur Union Council Chairman Jamirul Islam Babu.

“Unidentified assailants strangled Sanowara and her son to death sometime at night." 

The local residents spotted the bodies in the morning and alerted the police to the deaths, Babu said.

The motive behind the killings is not clear yet, said the OC adding that an investigation into the incident was underway.

