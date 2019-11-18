Home > Bangladesh

Three 'PCJSS activists' shot dead in Rangamati

  Fazle Elahi, Rangamati  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Nov 2019 08:57 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 09:00 PM BdST

Three activists of the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (Santu Larma) have been shot dead in an alleged gunfight between two of the group in Rangamati's Rajasthali Upazila, the police said.

The shooting took place in the Balumura Marmapara area under the Upazila's Gaindhya Union on Monday, according to police.

But the dead men could not be identified immediately. The PCJSS is yet to comment on the incident.

"We found out that a gunfight broke out between two splinters of the PCJSS' Santu Larma faction. Locals later found three bodies at the scene. We initially came to know that all three of them were members of the PCJSS," said Alamgir Kabir, Rangamati's superintendent of police. 

A police unit is on its way to the scene of the gunfight, added Alamgir.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ctg blast not linked to gas leak: probe

File Photo

Rajuk fines Shakib Khan Tk 1m

Woman, son found dead in Kushtia

New transport law must be enforced: Quader

Transport workers go on strike

Abrar murder: Arrest warrant for fugitives

‘Extremist’ dies in Jhenaidah ‘shootout’

Fire service personnel conducting a rescue drive after a gas pipeline exploded on the ground floor of a building in Patharghata Brick Field Road in Chattogram on Sunday, leaving at least seven people dead. Photo: Suman Babu

Conflicting claims after Ctg explosion

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.