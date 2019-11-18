Three 'PCJSS activists' shot dead in Rangamati

The shooting took place in the Balumura Marmapara area under the Upazila's Gaindhya Union on Monday, according to police.

But the dead men could not be identified immediately. The PCJSS is yet to comment on the incident.

"We found out that a gunfight broke out between two splinters of the PCJSS' Santu Larma faction. Locals later found three bodies at the scene. We initially came to know that all three of them were members of the PCJSS," said Alamgir Kabir, Rangamati's superintendent of police.

A police unit is on its way to the scene of the gunfight, added Alamgir.